LSU faces Clemson for college football national title

33ft/iStock(NEW ORLEANS) — The countdown is on for the College Football National Championship game.

Louisiana State University will face off against Clemson University for the title Monday night in New Orleans.

Both the LSU Tigers, ranked No. 1, and Clemson Tigers, ranked No.3, are going into the match up undefeated at 14-0.

LSU, which is based only 80 miles from New Orleans in Baton Rouge, has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday.

Kick off is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.