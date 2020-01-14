LSU quarterback shatters records with National Championship win

33ft/iStock(NEW ORLEANS) — Louisiana State University beat Clemson University to win the College Football National Championship Monday night — and they did so in record fashion.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, broke single-season records for touchdown passes and touchdowns responsible for to help his team defeat the No. 3 ranked Clemson Tigers, 42-25.

The win marks LSU’s fourth national title.

The top-ranked LSU Tigers, as well as Clemson, both went into Monday night’s championship game in New Orleans undefeated at 14-0.

