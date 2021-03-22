Madison Square Garden: Full COVID-19 vaccination allowable for entry

Elsa/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Fans wanting to go to New York Rangers or New York Knicks games will have more options to enter the World Most Famous Arena starting on April 1.

Madison Square Garden announced guests will have three options for entry.

The first, a negative antigen test taken within 6 hours of the event start time. Antigen tests are more commonly known as rapid tests that can give you results as quickly as 15 minutes later.

The second is a negative PCR test from within the past 72 hours of the day of the event.

Ticket holders can use any healthcare provider for the testing.

The third is proof of vaccination. To be allowed entry you need to be fully vaccinated, which means the event must take place at least 14 days after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine or at least 14 days after the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Documentation of the negative test or vaccine must come from the healthcare provider or performed the test or vaccination and each guest 18 years or old must present a government-issued ID. For anyone under 18, a government ID, school ID, or locally issued ID may be used.

Fans can present the results of their test or vaccination on a smartphone or with a physical copy.

New York State started allowing fans in major stadiums or arenas with a capacity of 10,000 people or more on February 23 but at only 10% capacity. For MSG, that comes out to around 2,000 fans for each event.

Fans were required to show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event to be allowed entry.

