Mayfield breaks rookie touchdown record with 27th TD pass

Mayfield made history during the Browns 26-24 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, throwing his 27th touchdown pass of the season and setting the NFL rookie record.

Mayfield threw 3 touchdowns during the game, but didn’t break the record until there was 3:24 left on the clock. Rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway ran a short slant route from the Ravens’ 1-yard line, and Mayfield completed the pass for the score.

It was his third touchdown pass of the day, coming against the NFL’s top-ranked defense.

The touchdown passes also extended Mayfield’s streak of games with a touchdown pass to 13, the fifth longest in Browns history. He also owns the Browns franchise records for passing yards by a rookie.

Tyrod Taylor opened the season as the Browns’ starter, but was forced to leave a Week 3 game against the Jets with a concussion. Mayfield stepped in, completed 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards, and led the Browns to a 21-17 win. It was the Browns’ first win since the 2016 season. Then-head coach Hue Jackson handed Mayfield the reins and the Browns never looked back.

