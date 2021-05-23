Mets star deGrom to return from IL on Tuesday

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will start Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, according to Manager Luis Rojas.

deGrom was placed on the injured list on May 11 with right side tightness. He made one start at low Class-A St. Lucia and stroke out eight while allowing one walk in three innings.

He also threw on Sunday.

“Everything looked good,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said before his team’s game in Miami. “We’re still going to monitor the rest of today and tomorrow, but he is on track.”

Before the injury, DeGrom 3-2 with a .68 ERA this year and 68 strikeouts

