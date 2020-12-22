Michael B. Jordan launches HBCU basketball showcase in his hometown

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStockBy GEORGE CONSTANTINO, ABC News

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is giving back to the Black community in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, by launching the inaugural “Hoop Dreams Classic.”

The 33-year-old actor has partnered with WME Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), and Scout Sports and Entertainment/Horizon Media (Scout) for the event, a historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) showcase.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences.”

The actor added, “Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The one-day showcase, which will take place on Dec. 18, 2021, will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs will be featured during the event.

The “Hoop Dreams Classic” will also include an “immersive cultural experience” with culinary events, live musical performances, film festivals, a battle of the bands that highlights life at HBCU, in addition to career and college opportunities for the community.

Part of the proceeds from the event will support the Newark community and organizations that are focused on advancing historically Black colleges and universities.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.