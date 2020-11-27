Michael Jordan donates $2M of proceeds from “The Last Dance” to food banks

ESPNBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — NBA superstar Michael Jordan pledged a portion of proceeds from his hit ESPN documentary series, The Last Dance, to food banks to help feed hungry families and individuals in need this holiday season.

The five-time MVP, who led the Chicago Bulls to six championships, said in a statement provided by Feeding America on Twitter that “in these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to pause and give thanks.”

“I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from ‘The Last Dance’ to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America’s hungry,” he added.

The Charlotte Hornets owner was raised in North Carolina and played college hoops for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

This is not the first philanthropic act of Jordan’s during what has been a difficult year for many Americans amid the pandemic.

In June, the 57-year-old basketball legend announced that along with the Jordan Brand he was pledging $100 million over the next 10 years to nationwide organizations “dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” he and the company — a subsidiary of Nike — said in a joint statement amid the massive outcry for racial justice in the U.S. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.