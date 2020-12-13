Michigan-Ohio State football game canceled due to increased COVID-19 cases

fstop123/iStockBy ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The University of Michigan said this Saturday’s football game against Ohio State is now canceled due to “an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.”

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Michigan’s Athletic Director, Warde Manuel. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals.”

“This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.” pic.twitter.com/IHXOD6lXyj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020

