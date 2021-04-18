Minnesota pro team’s postpone game following shooting of Daunte Wright

David Berding/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — All three professional sports team’s with games on Monday in Minneapolis-St. Paul has postponed games following the shooting death of Daunte Wright, an unarmed 20-year old black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday.

Wright was killed during a traffic stop.

The Twins postponed its afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox, which was scheduled for 1:10 local time.

The #MNTwins issued the following statement regarding the decision to postpone today’s scheduled game against the Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/7U1S2P928j — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 12, 2021

In a statement, NBA called off the Timberwolves game against the Nets set for 7:00 pm local time.

“The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed,” the statement said. “The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time.”

The Timberwolves released its own statement following the postponement.

pic.twitter.com/zJMX8kh9rt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 12, 2021

In a statement, the NHL postponed the Wild’s game against the Blues, which was scheduled for 7:00 pm local time in St. Paul, Minnesota.



“The National Hockey League and Minnesota Wild today announced that tonight’s game between the Wild and St. Louis Blues has been postponed,” the statement said. “The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon. The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright.”



The Wild released its own statement as well.

A statement from the #mnwild: pic.twitter.com/3YDy8HTJKz — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 12, 2021

The game is rescheduled for May 12th.

