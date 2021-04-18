ABC-National Sports 

Minnesota pro team’s postpone game following shooting of Daunte Wright

Kevin
David Berding/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — All three professional sports team’s with games on Monday in Minneapolis-St. Paul has postponed games following the shooting death of Daunte Wright, an unarmed 20-year old black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday.

Wright was killed during a traffic stop.

The Twins postponed its afternoon game against the Boston Red Sox, which was scheduled for 1:10 local time.

In a statement, NBA called off the Timberwolves game against the Nets set for 7:00 pm local time.

“The National Basketball Association announced today that in light of the tragic events in the Minneapolis area yesterday, tonight’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center has been postponed,” the statement said.  “The decision to postpone was made by the NBA after consultation with the Timberwolves organization and local and state officials. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Daunte Wright during this difficult time.”

The Timberwolves released its own statement following the postponement. 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.