Minnesota star Mohamed Ibrahim leaves season opener with leg injury

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The season could be in jeopardy for one of college football’s best running backs.

Minnesota Golden Gophers star Mohamed Ibrahim left the team’s season opener against Ohio State with a lower left leg injury on Thursday night.

During a 1-yard run in the third quarter of that game, the senior appeared to injure his leg as he planted his foot. He limped off the field, and was seen entering the team’s injury tent. Several minutes later, video cameras spotted him with a walking boot on his leg, heading to the locker room for evaluation.

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck said after the game that the injury occurred when Ibrahim “got kind of tangled up on a tackle.” He did not provide an immediate update on his star player’s status, saying “we’ll make sure he’s healthy at the point we bring him back.”

“Hopefully, it’s nothing major,” Fleck added, “but we don’t know that just yet.”

The nature of the injury has some concerned that Ibrahim could miss the remainder of the year.

Ibrahim gained 163 yards and scored twice on 30 carries in the game, playing a big role in keeping the Gophers close against No. 4 Ohio State.

Ibrahim was a third-team AP All-American in 2020, and recorded his ninth straight 100-yard rushing performance before the injury. He also scored his 33rd career rushing touchdown Thursday, moving past Laurence Maroney and into a tie for fourth-place on the program’s all-time list.

He also became the eighth Minnesota player to top 3,000 career rushing yards.

