Minor league baseball team becomes first to ban peanuts

DustyPixel/iStock(NEW YORK) — The Hartford Yard Goats will become the first team in professional sports to ban peanuts in an effort to be more inclusive.

The Double A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies announced on Twitter they will be a peanut free ballpark for 2019.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The Hartford Yard Goats are going to be a PEANUT FREE ballpark in 2019. pic.twitter.com/eQR6Dab1t0 — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) February 6, 2019

Many teams have peanut free sections or games, but the Yard Goats are the first to ban the common allergen completely.

The team will no longer sell shelled peanuts or Cracker Jacks at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to experience the atmosphere at Dunkin’ Donuts Park,” Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. “With more than 200 food items available, it makes sense to eliminate just two that allows fans with peanut allergies to attend games.”

The change came after a series of meetings with concern parents of children with peanut and tree nut allergies.

