NASA invites Stephen Curry to tour lab after controversy

LaserLens/iStock(HOUSTON) — Stephen Curry said on a podcast this week that he doesn’t believe the United States has ever completed a moon landing, and NASA has set out to prove otherwise to the NBA player.

NASA has invited the Golden State Warriors star to visit the Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he can see hundreds of pounds of moon rock and the Apollo program’s mission control.



Watch the full report from ABC’s Good Morning America below:

