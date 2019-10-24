Nationals beat Astros 12-3 to take 2-0 World Series lead

33ft/iStock(HOUSTON) — The Washington Nationals are heading home halfway closer to winning their first World Series title.

After being tied 2-2 for much of Wednesday night’s World Series Game 2 against the Houston Astros, the Nats broke out and took the lead thanks to a home run by catcher Kurt Suzuki in the 7th innning. The momentum continued for Washington, and they were able to score an additional five runs that inning.

When all was said and done, the Nationals took Game 2 in Houston 12-3. They now lead the World Series 2-0 and will face the Astros in Game 3 back home in Washington on Friday night.

