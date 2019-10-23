Nationals win World Series Game 1 against Astros

miflippo/iStock(HOUSTON) — The Washington Nationals are one step closer to winning their first World Series title thanks to left fielder Juan Soto.

The 20-year-old hit a home run in the 4th inning of Monday night’s World Series Game 1 against the Houston Astros to tie the game. Soto later smashed a two-run double to help the Nationals defeat the Astros in Houston, 5-4.

The Nats lead the World Series 1-0. Game 2 is set for Wednesday night in Houston.

