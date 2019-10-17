NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says league facing 'substantial' financial losses in China

Photo by Rich Arden / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged on Thursday the “fairly dramatic” financial consequences the league is facing in the wake of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

“The losses have already been substantial,” Silver said, speaking at the Time 100 Summit. The remarks were Silver’s first since returning from China where he and a pair of teams were on a preseason exhibition tour.

“Our games are not back on the air in China as we speak,” Silver explained, “and we’ll see what happens next.”

“I don’t know where we go from here,” Silver added. “The financial consequences have been and may continue to be fairly dramatic.”

Silver was criticized last week for an initial statement that used the word “regrettable,” apparently about Morey’s tweet. He explained that the word regrettable actually referred to the reaction of the Chinese government and people to that tweet, not the tweet itself.

After the tweet on October 4, China’s state television cancelled plans to broadcast the league’s pair of exhibition games last week. Several companies and state-run offices have since cut ties with the league.

