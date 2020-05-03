NBA could allow some individual workouts, but no earlier than May 8

cmannphoto/iStockBy CARMEN COX, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As states around the country begin easing up on lockdown orders, the NBA is hoping players can start workouts again. The league informed players Monday that “limited, individual workouts” would be allowed in cities not impacted by government restrictions.

Team workouts, practices and games were halted when the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11, in accordance with state and federal social distancing guidelines. The NBA now says it will modify guidance with respect to use of team practice facilities and player training.

Under the new rules, teams potentially will be allowed to make practice facilities available to players on a “voluntary, individual basis” if that team’s facility is in a city that is not under government restriction. The league will help “identify alternatives” for teams unable to provide a workout space to players due to social distancing restrictions.

“The purpose of these changes is to allow for safe and controlled environments for players to train in states that allow them to do so, and to create a process for identifying safe training options for players located in other states,” the league said in a statement.

With a target date of no earlier than Friday, May 8, the new training guidelines will commence with the following restrictions:

No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

No head or assistant coaches could participate.

Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

The NBA said it will consider pushing back the start date “if developments warrant.”

