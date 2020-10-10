NBA Finals: Jimmy Butler leads Heat to Game 3 win over Lakers

cmannphoto/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Jimmy Butler brought the heat Sunday night with a 40-point triple-double performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, leading the Miami Heat to a 115-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Sunday’s win, the Heat now trail the Lakers in the series to 2-1.

Both teams will face off again on Tuesday for Game 4 of the Finals. Tip off begins at 9 p.m. ET.

