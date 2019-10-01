NBA G League to experiment with one-shot free throw rule

mphillips007/iStock(NEW YORK) — The NBA G League will experiment with a single shot for all trips to the free throw line, ESPN reports.

The move would see the shooter take a single shot worth one, two, or three points depending on the nature of the foul that prompted the attempt. One goal of the change would be to shorten G League games.

The average G League game took about two hours and fifteen minutes last year. Officials hope that fewer shots on each trip to the free throw line could bring that average below two hours — a cleaner window for broadcast purposes.

In the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, the G League will revert to traditional free throw rules.

Any foul on a made basket would be handled the same way — the shooter attempting a single shot worth one point.

Officials tell ESPN that the G League will evaluate the one-shot free throw rule after the upcoming season and determine whether to keep it for 2020-2021.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.