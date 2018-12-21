NBA general managers say LeBron James guilty of 'tampering' with Anthony Davis

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Multiple NBA general managers have told ESPN that they have privately expressed frustration with what they call “tampering” on the part of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James recently told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the possibility of the Lakers acquiring New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis would be “amazing” and “incredible.” Several GMs say those comments violate the league’s bylaws.

According to NBA rules, “any player who, directly or indirectly, entices, induces, persuades or attempts to entice, induce or persuade any Player, Coach, Trainer, General Manager, or any other person who is under contract to any other Member of the Association to enter into negotiations for or relating to his services shall, on being charged with such tampering.”

The criticism is furthered by the fact that Davis recently hired James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports to represent him. Davis is under contract through the end of the 2019-2020 season.

The Lakers have been fined twice in the last two years for comments made by members of the front office about Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The league has not, to this point, punished any players for tampering.

