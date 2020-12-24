NBA postpones Houston Rockets’ season opener over COVID-19 cases

cmannphoto/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The Houston Rockets were slated to kick off their regular season Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder but the game was postponed due to COVID-19.

The NBA put Houston’s season opener on pause after three players tested positive or inconclusive for the novel coronavirus.

Also on Wednesday, video surfaced of Rockets star James Harden attending a private indoor event and not wearing a mask. The league fined the 31-year-old shooting guard $50,000 for violating its COVID-19 protocols.

ABC News’ Will Reeve has more on these developments and what it means for the team:

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.