NBA says 16 players tested positive for COVID-19

By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The NBA has tested 302 players for the coronavirus and 16 players have tested positive, the organization said Friday.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the NBA said in a statement.

The NBA plans to resume its season with 22 teams on July 31 at the Disney complex in Florida.



Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

