NBA scheduled to restart season on July 31 in Florida

(NEW YORK) — The NBA will tentatively resume its season on July 31 entirely in Orlando, Florida, the league announced Thursday.

In a competitive format approved by the NBA Board of Governors, there will be 22 teams (out of 30) playing eight regular season games. The NBA Finals would end no later than Oct. 12, the league said.

The board’s approval is the first step in resuming the season, the league said. The NBA is also working to finalize a plan with the National Basketball Players Association, as well as an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida, as a single site for all games, practices and housing for the rest of the season.

The NBA said it is developing a program with public health and infectious disease experts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among players, including testing and safety protocols. According to ESPN, that includes daily testing for the coronavirus.

The league is preparing to play without fans in attendance, ESPN reported.

Select teams were able to open their practice facilities for workouts on May 8 at the earliest following strict safety protocols. Since then, a majority of teams have done so, according to NBA.com.

The NBA suspended its season in March after a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

