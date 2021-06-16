NBA Star LeBron James tweet’s he saw injuries coming

matimix/iStock

(LOS ANGELES) — In a tweet thread Wednesday afternoon, Lakers star LeBron James said he knew what was going to happen to players following a shortened off-season.

The thread comes after news that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Wednesday’s game and possibly more after sustaining a right knee injury during game four. Leonard will become the eighth All-Star this year to miss a playoff game, which is a record according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. 🙏🏾👑

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

In a separate tweet, James sent his prayers to Leonard.

🙏🏾 to the 🖐🏾Klaw

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

James’s teammate Anthony Davis, James Harden and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley of the Jazz, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers have all missed playoff games this season, according to ESPN.

Phoenix guard Chris Paul could become the ninth after entering the league’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

There were only 71 days off between the Lakers winning the NBA Championship and the start of this season. Normally the offseason lasts around 20 weeks.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.