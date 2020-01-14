NBA superstars Trae Young, James Harden make combined history

cmannphoto/iStock(ATLANTA) — History was made Wednesday night as the Atlanta Hawks took on the Houston Rockets.

Both Trae Young from the Hawks and James Harden from the Rockets had 40-point triple doubles, becoming the first opponents to achieve the feat in an NBA game.

Harden ended the night with 41 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help the Rockets win 122-115.

Young, meanwhile, recorded 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

