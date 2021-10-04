NBA’s Andrew Wiggins gets vaccine after he’s denied exemption

Bill Oxford/iStock

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Andrew Wiggins, an NBA player who has vocally opposed the COVID-19 vaccine, just received a dose, according to his coach.

Wiggins, of the Golden State Warriors, refused to answer reporters’ questions about his vaccination status during a news conference last Monday.

“It’s my problem…Not yours,” he said.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday that the 26-year-old did get vaccinated.

“He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it,” Kerr said.

Kerr didn’t provide any more details including which vaccine Wiggins received.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health bars unvaccinated residents over the age of 12 from attending indoor events. The rule goes into effect for employees of indoor businesses on Oct. 13, eight days before the Warriors’ home opener.

Wiggins applied for a religious exemption with the NBA, but his request was denied, ESPN reported.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.