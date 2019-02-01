NCAA penalizes University of Missouri for academic fraud

jetcityimage/iStock(INDIANAPOLIS) — The NCAA Committee on Infractions levied postseason bans for three athletics programs at the University of Missouri, Columbia on Thursday for academic misconduct involving student-athletes.

According to the committee’s report, a former University of Missouri tutor completed academic work for 12 student athletes on the football, baseball and softball teams. The completed work included courses at the University of Missouri, courses completed at other schools, and a placement exam at the University of Missouri.

As a result of the violations, the committee recommended the school’s athletics department be placed on three years of probation, as well as a one-year postseason ban for the baseball, softball and football teams. Additional penalties will include scholarship and recruiting limitations.

The report follows a two-year investigation.

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk released a statement saying that the school will appeal the ruling.

“The Committee on Infractions has abused its discretion in applying penalties in this case,” Sterk said. “It is hard to fathom that the University could be cited for exemplary cooperation throughout this case, and yet end up with these unprecedented penalties that could unfairly and adversely impact innocent current and future Mizzou student-athletes.”

