Nets’ Kevin Durant to miss two games due to hamstring strain

Ben Solomon / ESPN ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Kevin Durant won’t be on the court Monday night when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets announced on Twitter Sunday that the 32-year-old power forward “has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain following an evaluation today.”

As a result of his injury, Durant will miss Monday night’s game as well as Tuesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns so he can receive treatment.

Status update on Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/hR76EQIAJZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 15, 2021

Durant last played on Saturday, when the Nets faced off against the Golden State Warriors. In 33 minutes of play time, he scored 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists to help his team beat the Warriors 134-117.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.