New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution: Police

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(JUPITER, Fla.) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with solicitation of prostitution in connection to a human trafficking investigation, police in Florida said at a news conference Friday morning.

Kraft faces two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution.

The sweeping human trafficking case involves solicitation of sex at a massage parlor, police said.

The charges come three weeks after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the team’s sixth Super Bowl title.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kraft’s then-NFL record $175 million purchase of the Patriots in 1994. At the time he vowed to turn the team into league champion.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.