New York City to host US Open without fans; Serena Williams to return

mizoula/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY and CARMEN COX, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state can host the US Open tennis tournament this summer, but without fans.

“It will held without fans, but we can watch it on TV and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing in Albany.

The tournament will go on as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in Queens, N.Y. on the grounds of the tennis complex used to treat coronavirus patients at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark your calendars. pic.twitter.com/9EXAZMUg0W — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020

Professional tennis matches have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, cancelling more than 40 tennis events around the world, according to ESPN.

As for the safety at the US Open, the U.S. Tennis Association will take what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “extraordinary precautions,” and pledged to host the tournament “in the safest manner possible.”

Though it’s entirely not clear which of tennis’ top players will participate — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already expressed doubts about returning — Serena Williams announced Wednesday in a recorded video that she would take part. The USTA released the video in which the 23-time Grand Slam champion said she “really cannot wait to return in New York and play in the US Open 2020.”

Williams added, “I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe. It’s going to be exciting. It’s been over six months since a lot of us have played professional tennis.”

A message from 6x champion @serenawilliams: pic.twitter.com/nBku5heoJv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020

