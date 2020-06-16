New York City to host US Open without fans

mizoula/iStockBy AARON KATERSKY and CARMEN COX, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state can host the US Open tennis tournament this summer, but without fans.

“It will held without fans, but we can watch it on TV and I’ll take that,” Cuomo said at his daily press briefing in Albany.

The tournament will go on as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 in Queens, N.Y. on the grounds of the tennis complex used to treat coronavirus patients at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Professional tennis matches have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, cancelling more than 40 tennis events around the world, according to ESPN.

As for the safety at the US Open, the U.S. Tennis Association will take what Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “extraordinary precautions,” and pledged to host the tournament “in the safest manner possible.”

It’s not clear if tennis’ top players will participate. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already expressed doubts about returning to the New York City tournament.

