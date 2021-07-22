New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies after being struck by vehicle

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

NEW YORK) — New York Jets assistant coach and passing game coordinator Greg Knapp has died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in California on Tuesday, his agent Jeff Sperbeck told 9News Denver Broncos reporter Mike Klis.

Knapp was struck at 2:49 PM local time on Tuesday and based on preliminary investigation drugs/alcohol were not involved, San Ramon Police Department told ESPN. The driver, whose name is being withheld, is cooperating.

It happened at an intersection about 27 miles east of Oakland, according to ESPN.

Knapp’s family and head coach Robert Salah released statements following the accident Tuesday night.

“Greg is an amazing father and husband whose passion for life can be felt in all his interactions with people,” Knapp’s family said. “He is our rock and biggest supporter, pushing us to all strive to better ourselves each day with constant love and inspiration. While many know him for his achievements as a coach, his impact as a father and husband are far greater. We are so fortunate to have him in our lives. We are sincerely thankful to all those who have continued to reach out and provide support – it has meant the world to us. We ask that you continue to pray for Greg and our family during this time.”

Head coach Robert Salah said, “Greg is such an amazing individual it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family. Greg’s fun nature, kind disposition, and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here. I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident.”

The Jets rookies will arrive at training camp on Tuesday with veterans starting on July 27.

This season would have been Knapp’s 26th as an NFL coach. He has spent the past 22 years as either an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Knapp coached 13 different Pro-Bowlers, including 11 quarterbacks, in Jeff Garcia, Peyton Manning, Michael Vick, and Steve Young. Manning and Young are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN, Knapp was hired to work with Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Before joining the Jets, Knapp was the quarterback coach in Atlanta for three seasons. During his time in Atlanta, Matt Ryan threw for 13,971 yards, the most in the league, and 87 touchdowns.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.