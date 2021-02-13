New York Mets invite Tim Tebow to spring training

Joe Robbins/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — The New York Mets have invited former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow to spring training.

This will be the fifth spring training for the 33 year-old former 2007 Heisman trophy winner, according to Anthony DiComo, the Mets beat writer for MLB.com.

The 2021 season will be Tebow’s fourth in baseball. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, he reached Triple-A, the highest minor league level, with the Syracuse Mets. In 77 games, he hit for a .163 average, four home runs, and 19 RBIs.

Tebow is one of 68 players to be invited to spring training by the Mets

The former Florida quarterback is currently working for ESPN’s SEC Network as an analyst. ESPN is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

