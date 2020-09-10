NFL kicks off new season amid pandemic

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ

(NEW YORK) — The NFL will kick off its new season Thursday night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the MLB, NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer, all of which had to either pause or delay the start of their seasons due to COVID-19, the NFL is starting on time, as scheduled.

The new season will feature all teams playing games at their own stadiums, and five teams will be allowing a limited number of fans in the stands.

ABC News’ T.J. Holmes broke down what fans can expect this season on Good Morning America:

Thursday night’s game will pit the Houston Texans against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off begins at 8:20 p.m. ET.

