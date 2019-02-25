NFL releases new statement as Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces threat of arrest warrant in prostitution scandal

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The NFL said Monday it will “take appropriate action as warranted” as it reviews allegations that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaged in sexual acts at a Florida massage parlor.

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement. “We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

Kraft faces two counts of solicitation of another to commit prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa, Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said Friday.

Twenty-five people were charged in the sting at the Jupiter spa. Authorities set up hidden cameras at the spa and, Jupiter Police Detective Andrew Sharp said, there’s video evidence of all of the suspects, including Kraft, participating in the alleged sexual acts.

Stacey James, a spokeswoman for Kraft, 77, said in a statement Friday, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

An arrest warrant could be issued as early as Monday.

The charges against Kraft are misdemeanors, said Sharp.

The allegations against Kraft come three weeks after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the team’s sixth Super Bowl title.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kraft’s then-NFL record $175 million purchase of the Patriots in 1994.

