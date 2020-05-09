NFL set to release schedule for upcoming season

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The NFL is moving full steam ahead with its plans for the upcoming season.

The league plans to start play on time and is slated to release its schedule for the 2020 season this week.

However, things will look different when players return to the field and fans head to stadiums across the country.

The league said Monday that all of the 2020 NFL games will be played in the U.S. to try to keep players, personnel and fans safe.

The NFL had been planning to play one game in Mexico City and four games in London.

“We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season,” Chris Halpin, NFL executive vice president and chief strategy & growth officer, said in a statement.

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo explains some of the changes you can expect to see in the video below:

