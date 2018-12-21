NFL suspends Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon indefinitely

Michael Reaves/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely on Thursday for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“Effective today, Josh Gordon has been returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse,” the NFL said in a statement Thursday.

The announcement came after Gordon, 27, tweeted that he was “stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.”

The Patriots chimed in afterwards, saying they “support Josh Gordon in his continued efforts to focus on his health.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.