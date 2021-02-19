NFL veteran Pierre Desir donates 10K meals to Houston food bank

33ft/iStockBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — NFL cornerback Pierre Desir is stepping up to help residents of Texas who have been affected by the cold weather sweeping the state, which has led to power outages and water shut-offs.

The 30-year-old native of Haiti has donated 10,000 meals to the Houston Food Bank.

While Desir has no connection to Houston, he said it felt like “the right thing to do,” ESPN reports, citing his agent.

Desir, who is now a free agent, last played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

