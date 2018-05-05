NHL issues edict ordering Brad Marchand to stop licking opponents

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Boston Bruins Brad Marchand has twice been caught licking opponents on the ice during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now, the NHL is issuing a warning.

ESPN reports the league is warning that future actions such as the two previous incidents will warrant punishment and are unacceptable.

Marchard was first seen licking the face of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in the team’s first round playoff series, after having previously kissed Komarov on the cheek in a regular season game. The edict was issued after he licked the face of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan in Game 4 of the Bruins’ series Friday.

After the incident involving Komarov, Marchand told reporters the following:



“I thought he [Komarov] wanted to cuddle. I just wanted to get close to him. He keeps trying to get close to me. I don’t know if he’s got a thing for me or what. He’s cute.”

Marchand has not been penalized for either lick this postseason.

Callahan told reporter after the game licking an opponent is worse than spitting in their face, and hopes “the league looks at it.”

The Lightning and Bruins face off in Game 5 of their series on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.