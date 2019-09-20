Nike drops Antonio Brown amid sexual misconduct allegations

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Nike has cut ties with Antonio Brown amid assault allegations against the Patriots wide receiver. The company hasn’t expounded on its decision to end the contract, but told The Boston Globe Thursday, “Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete.”

Brown has spoken out for the first time since being signed by New England, but did not address the recent accusations leveled against him.



