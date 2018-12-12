Oakland sues Raiders, NFL over team's planned move

domnicky/iStock(OAKLAND, Calif.) — The city of Oakland, California is suing the Raiders and the NFL over the team’s planned 2020 move to Las Vegas, calling it illegal.

Last year, the Raiders announced it would be moving from Oakland after the city was outbid by Las Vegas.

In a tweet Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said the “NFL’s Billionaires Boys Club ditched Oakland out of sheer greed and left taxpayers with millions in unpaid stadium debt.”

The NFL’s Billionaires Boys Club ditched Oakland out of sheer greed and left taxpayers with millions in unpaid stadium debt. Our community’s support and loyalty were met with nothing but bad faith. Today we’re standing up for residents, taxpayers and fans. https://t.co/7nxcbXAsln — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) December 11, 2018

The city of Oakland went on to call the NFL a “cartel” in a press release announcing the lawsuit.

For more on the lawsuit, watch the report from ABC News’ T. J. Holmes in the video below:

