Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Urban Meyer will retire as the head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of this season, the university announced on Tuesday.

Meyer, 54, will coach the team in the Rose Bowl against the Washington Huskies on Jan. 1, after which he will step down. Ryan Day, the current offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, will step in as the new head coach the following day.

More details on Meyer’s retirement will be announced at a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

A live stream of the 2 p.m. press conference announcing Coach Meyer’s retirement and introduction of Coach Day as head coach will be available on https://t.co/He7w8aQLnY pic.twitter.com/d4F4MEBMLJ — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) December 4, 2018

