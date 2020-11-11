Ohio State-Maryland game cancelled due to COVID issues

Jamie Sabau/Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — Third-ranked Ohio State’s game against Maryland has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Terripans, according to Maryland.

Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities. Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” said head coach Michael Locksley in the statement announcing the decision. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches, and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”

Eight Terrapin players tested positive over the past week, according to the school.

The game will not be made up.

The game becomes the third Big Ten game of the year to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

The other two were Wisconsin’s past two games against Nebraska and Purdue.

Ohio State’s next game will be against Indiana on November 21.

The Buckeyes become the fifth-ranked team to have a game postponed or canceled this weekend because of coronavirus issues, four of them are in the SEC.

Top-ranked Alabama’s game against LSU, number 5 Texas A&M’s game against Tennesee, number 12 Georgia’s game against Missouri, and number 24 Auburn’s game against Mississippi State have all been pushed back, according to the conference.

LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn, and Missouri all had positive tests this week leading to contact tracing and quarantining.

The Mississippi State-Auburn and Texas A&M-Tennessee game’s have been tentatively rescheduled for December 12.

The Alabama-LSU game has not yet been rescheduled since LSU already has a postponed game against Florida scheduled for that date.

The Georgia-Missouri game has also not been rescheduled, because Missouri is already scheduled to play a postponed game against Vanderbilt on December 12.

The SEC is thinking about using December 19, the day of the conference championship game, as another day to play games.

