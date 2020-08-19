Ohio State quarterback discusses 'We Want to Play' college football petition

ABC NewsBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — When Big Ten officials announced the decision to cancel fall sports this year, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields hatched the idea to start a petition online requesting the conference reinstate the 2020 football season.

Fields’ petition, called “We Want to Play,” now has over 270,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, Fields spoke exclusively with ABC’s Good Morning America about his motivation to petition the Big Ten.



Watch the full interview below:

