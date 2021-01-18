Oklahoma State University basketball coach surprises walk-on with scholarship

Augustas Cetkauskas/iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Oklahoma State University basketball coach Mike Boynton was feeling generous over the weekend. The coach and his staff showed up at Walmart Sunday to surprise OSU walk-on player Dee Mitchell with a scholarship as he worked his shift at the store.

Teammates watched the surprise via Zoom as Boynton brought Mitchell to tears.

Watch the full report, including video of Mitchell accepting the scholarship award:

