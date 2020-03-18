Ottawa Senators player is first known coronavirus case in the NHL

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(OTTAWA) — The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday that one of their players has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, marking the first known case in the NHL.

The team did not identify the player, but said he is showing symptoms and is in isolation.

“The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials,” the team said in a statement. “As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.”

The NHL paused its season last week, as did most other American sports leagues. It initially told players to remain in their home playing cities, but has since sent a memo to players allowing them to travel anywhere, including overseas, to their home countries. Players are advised to self-quarantine when they got there.

