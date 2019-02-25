Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaged in sex acts at spa day of AFC championship game: Documents

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is accused of engaging in sexual acts at a Florida massage parlor on the day his team won the AFC Championship game, according to court documents.

On Jan. 20 — the date of the AFC Championship game in which the Patriots beat the Kansas City Chiefs — Kraft was videotaped entering the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter at 10:59 a.m., according to court documents. Kraft left after 14 minutes, the documents stated.

Kraft was in attendance at the AFC Championship game, which began at 6:40 p.m.

The day before, the NFL team owner was videotaped entering the spa at 4:45 and he left at 5:24, according to court documents.

Kraft faces two counts of solicitation of another to commit prostitution, Jupiter Police said.

The charge, a first-degree misdemeanor, is punishable by up to one year in jail as well as a fine, community service and a class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said at a Monday news conference.

Twenty-five people were charged in the sting at the Jupiter spa, police said Friday. Authorities set up hidden cameras at the spa and, Jupiter Police Detective Andrew Sharp said, there’s video evidence of all of the suspects participating in the alleged sexual acts.

Stacey James, a spokeswoman for Kraft, 77, said in a statement Friday, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft has a home in Palm Beach County and his attorney was provided a summons, Aronberg said. Kraft’s court appearance was scheduled for April 24.

The NFL said Monday it will “take appropriate action as warranted” as it reviews allegations.

“Our Personal Conduct Policy applies equally to everyone in the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement. “We will handle this allegation in the same way we would handle any issue under the policy. We are seeking a full understanding of the facts, while ensuring that we do not interfere with an ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

The allegations against Kraft come three weeks after the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams to win the team’s sixth Super Bowl title.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Kraft’s then-NFL record $175 million purchase of the Patriots in 1994.

