Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy out after one year

(NEW ORLEANS) — The New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy is out after one year with the team, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Pelicans finished with a 31-41 record and missed the NBA Playoff Play-In tournament by two games.

According to Wojnarowski, Van Gundy and Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin have talked consistently since the end of the season.

Van Gundy and Pelicans EVP David Griffin have been meeting regularly to discuss the future and ending this partnership after just one season started to feel like an inevitable result around the organization, sources said. https://t.co/sAduFLcEiG

New Orleans was Van Gundy’s fourth head coaching stop. He led Miami 2003-2005, Orlando from 2007-2012, and Detroit from 2014-2018. He took the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals where they lost to the Lakers.

Van Gundy has a career record of 554-425.

New Orleans is expected to look at several coaches that the team was interested in hiring last year, including Brooklyn assistants Jacque Vaughn and Ime Udoka, Milwaukee assistant Charles Lee, and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, sources told Wojnarowski.

