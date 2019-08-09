Philadelphia Eagles build room for fans with sensory needs

ablokhin/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — A brand-new “state of the art” sensory room has landed at the Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field.

The 500-foot room, according to the Eagles website, is one part of a sensory inclusion certification by Kulture City, a nonprofit “dedicated to fight for inclusion and acceptance of ALL individuals regardless of their unique abilities.” Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was also a collaborator on the project.

The sensory inclusive certification process entailed training for Eagles employees and Lincoln Financial Field staff including on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory issues are often found in, but not limited to, people with autism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sensory bags equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads are made available to all guests as part of their experience in the new room.

“It is truly heartwarming to know that this state-of-the-art sensory room will now provide a sense of ease and comfort for families and loved ones who may be experiencing sensory challenges at Lincoln Financial Field,” Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, said in a statement.

Lincoln Financial Field is one of three NFL teams Kulture City has worked with to designate a sensory room. The others are the Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Stadium, opening Aug. 16 and 17, respectively.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.