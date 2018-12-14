Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz likely out remainder of season with stress fracture in back

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(PHILADELPHIA) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is likely done for the remainder of the season, head coach Doug Pederson admitted Friday, after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back.

Wentz saw his rookie season end early last year, following a torn ACL. Backup quarterback Nick Foles took over for Wentz last year and led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win. Foles is expected to take the reins in Wentz’ absence.

Pederson says Wentz will travel with the team this weekend and will be listed as questionable, despite the likelihood that he will not play.

The fracture in Wentz’ back was discovered on a scan earlier this week, after the second-year quarterback was limited at practice due to back soreness. Pederson insists there will be no long-term issues for Wentz following his recovery, which should take about three weeks and will not require surgery.

