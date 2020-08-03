Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Allen Kee / ESPN ImagesBy ABC News

(PHILADELPHIA) — Doug Pederson, the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement Sunday night confirming the diagnosis, noting that Pederson is currently “asymptomatic and doing well.”

“He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff,” the Eagles said.

The team added that “any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.”

The Eagles opened its training camp on July 28.

Pederson is the second known NFL head coach to test positive, after the New Orleans Saints’ Sean Payton contracted the virus and recovered in the spring.

